Position: Data Analyst
Location: Nairobi
Job description
Eye care professionals at Optica are trained to provide you with personalized service throughout your experience. Our love of eyes and higher standard of quality have made Optica a leader in vision care since 1959.
In line with our vision to be the preferred Optical Services provider, we are looking for a suitable candidate to fill the following position:
The ideal candidate will use their passion for analytics and data interpretation to review data, create databases, collect and correlate data and work with management to prioritize business and information needs.
Responsibilities
- Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports
- Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality
- Acquiredata from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems
- Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets
- Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems
- Workwith management to prioritize business and information needs
- Locateand define new process improvement opportunities
- Understand the business ERP and when required assist to support, with new developments and suggesting ways to improve processes and systems
Qualifications
- Degree in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management, Statistics or Engineering
- Knowledgeof statistics and experience using statistical packages for analysing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS etc)
- Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy
- Adept at report writing and presenting findings
- Entrepreneurial and can work with minimal supervision
How to apply
If you meet the above criteria, kindly send your CV to hr@optica.co.ke by Saturday, 31st October 2020.