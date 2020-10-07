Position: Data Analyst

Location: Nairobi

Job description

Eye care professionals at Optica are trained to provide you with personalized service throughout your experience. Our love of eyes and higher standard of quality have made Optica a leader in vision care since 1959.

In line with our vision to be the preferred Optical Services provider, we are looking for a suitable candidate to fill the following position:

The ideal candidate will use their passion for analytics and data interpretation to review data, create databases, collect and correlate data and work with management to prioritize business and information needs.

Responsibilities

Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports

Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality

Acquiredata from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems

Identify, analyse, and interpret trends or patterns in complex data sets

Filter and “clean” data by reviewing computer reports, printouts, and performance indicators to locate and correct code problems

Workwith management to prioritize business and information needs

Locateand define new process improvement opportunities

Understand the business ERP and when required assist to support, with new developments and suggesting ways to improve processes and systems

Qualifications

Degree in Mathematics, Economics, Computer Science, Information Management, Statistics or Engineering

Knowledgeof statistics and experience using statistical packages for analysing datasets (Excel, SPSS, SAS etc)

Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

Adept at report writing and presenting findings

Entrepreneurial and can work with minimal supervision

How to apply

If you meet the above criteria, kindly send your CV to hr@optica.co.ke by Saturday, 31st October 2020.