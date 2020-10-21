Wednesday, 21 October 2020 – Kenyans have been demanding answers from Churchill, following the death of several comedians who used to feature on the Churchill Live Show.

While some popular comedians on the Churchill Live Show have lost their lives, others are said to be struggling financially and falling into depression.

According to Churchill, a career in comedy is not a walk in the park and that’s why some of the comedians are falling into depression and losing their lives.

Churchill said that for one to be a successful comedian, you must be very creative and at times, the pressure to create new jokes is too much to handle.

“It’s a personal war that you are fighting with yourself. What makes people laugh today may not make them laugh tomorrow, and so you have to be creative every day,” he said during the late Othuol Othuol’s tribute episode on Churchill Show.

He also blamed social media and fame as the leading cause of depression and financial stress for most comedians.

“Social media is the main challenge as once you have a big name and big following, you think you have to impress people every day. You have to feed this animal called social media every day. You have a whole family and the expectation becomes too much,” he added.

Churchill further urged fans not to put pressure on comedians so as to avoid unnecessary deaths.

The Kenyan DAILY POST