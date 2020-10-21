Job Title: Customer Support Coordinator

Location: Nairobi

Job Description:

We’re looking to hire a self-driven and analytical person to join our growing Customer Support team to help us coordinate our call center operations. This is a position for someone interested in a management career in customer support and sales. You will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations for the team as wellas providing input and feedback on processes as we expand our range of services. As part of our team you will contribute towards Lynk’s mission of providing high quality services while promoting fulfilling careers for fundis. But, most importantly, this role offers multiple opportunities for growth for those eager to learn and to take on more more responsibilities

Responsibilities

Supervise customer support team activities to ensure objectives are met day-to-day

Monitor team performance via the use of KPIs and ensure customer outreach processes are followed

Provide support and troubleshoot problems with the Lynk pros before, during and after the completion of their jobs

Manage and build relationships and expectations with our customers, ensuring timely payments and rebooking of new services.

Troubleshoot difficult problems with both internal and external stakeholders, ensuring prompt communication with direct reports and management.

Work with members from our technology team to understand technology needs to improve our internal booking and scheduling system

Provide suggestions for improvement of the selling process based on data collected through your work

Provide coaching and mentoring to direct reports on how to improve communication with external and internal stakeholders.

Qualifications:

You have previous experience conducting sales and managing customer relations (either in person or by phone)

Previous experience managing small teams

Demonstrable experience using Google Sheets & Google Docs or Word & Excel

Strong interpersonal skills

Desire to join Nairobi’s exciting startup sector

Interest in Cleaning, Furniture, Beauty and/or installations and repair would be an advantage

Fluent in both English and Swahil

How To Apply

please complete the following survey: https://forms.gle/Bd4uAQKwEnos1nERAMake sure not to skip a question, we will follow up with the candidates who match our selection criteria