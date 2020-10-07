Position: Customer Service Graduate Trainee
Location: Nairobi, Kenya
Industry: Manufacturing
Our Client, a market leader in spring mattress manufacturing have an exciting new opportunity for a self-motivated, versatile and enthusiastic Customer Service Graduate Trainee.
The role will be to facilitate and support continuous improvement by performing the following duties;
What to expect
- Taking part in our client’s Graduate Trainee Program to develop as a future customer service expert. This is a fantastic opportunity to develop your career with a successful, growing, multinational organization.
- As a Customer Service Graduate Trainee within the company, you will receive a comprehensive six (6) months development programme within one of the divisions during which you will learn the business and customer service processes in depth while contributing to real business projects.
- Providing a full-cycle of customer and administrative service to existing, returning clients.
- Taking calls and recording them with a high degree of accuracy.
- Providing outstanding customer service.
- Via a combination of telephone, email, online and (eventually!) face-to-face conversation, you will advise on products, recommending alternatives and complements.
- Take responsibility for aftersales care.
- Adhere to all procedures including security, health and safety, environmental quality, training etc.
- Take responsibility for your own safety, complying with our client’s safe working practices and following PPE direction and contribute to a healthy and safe working environment.
Are you the ideal candidate?
- Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following; Public Relations, Mass Communication, Customer Service, or any other equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;
- Organized and attentive to detail
- Confident on the telephone with excellent customer service skills
- Keen and willing to learn and progress
- Available to interview and start
- Initiative – Takes prompt action to accomplish tasks and meet goals and objectives
- Self-motivated
- Have an abundance of drive and energy
- Effective communication and interpersonal skills both written and verbal
- Support training and coaching of methodologies
- Microsoft office – advanced skills
How to Apply
If you’re the ideal candidate, kindly send CV and cover letter only to, kindly send CV and cover letter only to recruitment@linkarkconsultants.com before close of business 10th October 2020.
Clearly indicate the position applied for on the subject line.