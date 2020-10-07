Position: Customer Service Graduate Trainee

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Industry: Manufacturing

Our Client, a market leader in spring mattress manufacturing have an exciting new opportunity for a self-motivated, versatile and enthusiastic Customer Service Graduate Trainee.

The role will be to facilitate and support continuous improvement by performing the following duties;

What to expect

  • Taking part in our client’s Graduate Trainee Program to develop as a future customer service expert. This is a fantastic opportunity to develop your career with a successful, growing, multinational organization.
  • As a Customer Service Graduate Trainee within the company, you will receive a comprehensive six (6) months development programme within one of the divisions during which you will learn the business and customer service processes in depth while contributing to real business projects.
  • Providing a full-cycle of customer and administrative service to existing, returning clients.
  • Taking calls and recording them with a high degree of accuracy.
  • Providing outstanding customer service.
  • Via a combination of telephone, email, online and (eventually!) face-to-face conversation, you will advise on products, recommending alternatives and complements.
  • Take responsibility for aftersales care.
  • Adhere to all procedures including security, health and safety, environmental quality, training etc.
  • Take responsibility for your own safety, complying with our client’s safe working practices and following PPE direction and contribute to a healthy and safe working environment.

Are you the ideal candidate?

  • Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following; Public Relations, Mass Communication, Customer Service, or any other equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;
  • Organized and attentive to detail
  • Confident on the telephone with excellent customer service skills
  • Keen and willing to learn and progress
  • Available to interview and start
  • Initiative – Takes prompt action to accomplish tasks and meet goals and objectives
  • Self-motivated
  • Have an abundance of drive and energy
  • Effective communication and interpersonal skills both written and verbal
  • Support training and coaching of methodologies
  • Microsoft office – advanced skills

How to Apply

If you’re the ideal candidate, kindly send CV and cover letter only to, kindly send CV and cover letter only to recruitment@linkarkconsultants.com before close of business 10th October 2020.

Clearly indicate the position applied for on the subject line.

