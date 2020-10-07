Position: Customer Service Graduate Trainee

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Industry: Manufacturing

Our Client, a market leader in spring mattress manufacturing have an exciting new opportunity for a self-motivated, versatile and enthusiastic Customer Service Graduate Trainee.

The role will be to facilitate and support continuous improvement by performing the following duties;

What to expect

Taking part in our client’s Graduate Trainee Program to develop as a future customer service expert. This is a fantastic opportunity to develop your career with a successful, growing, multinational organization.

As a Customer Service Graduate Trainee within the company, you will receive a comprehensive six (6) months development programme within one of the divisions during which you will learn the business and customer service processes in depth while contributing to real business projects.

Providing a full-cycle of customer and administrative service to existing, returning clients.

Taking calls and recording them with a high degree of accuracy.

Providing outstanding customer service.

Via a combination of telephone, email, online and (eventually!) face-to-face conversation, you will advise on products, recommending alternatives and complements.

Take responsibility for aftersales care.

Adhere to all procedures including security, health and safety, environmental quality, training etc.

Take responsibility for your own safety, complying with our client’s safe working practices and following PPE direction and contribute to a healthy and safe working environment.

Are you the ideal candidate?

Bachelor’s Degree in any of the following; Public Relations, Mass Communication, Customer Service, or any other equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

Organized and attentive to detail

Confident on the telephone with excellent customer service skills

Keen and willing to learn and progress

Available to interview and start

Initiative – Takes prompt action to accomplish tasks and meet goals and objectives

Self-motivated

Have an abundance of drive and energy

Effective communication and interpersonal skills both written and verbal

Support training and coaching of methodologies

Microsoft office – advanced skills

How to Apply

If you’re the ideal candidate, kindly send CV and cover letter only to, kindly send CV and cover letter only to recruitment@linkarkconsultants.com before close of business 10th October 2020.

Clearly indicate the position applied for on the subject line.