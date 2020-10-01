Title: Customer Service Graduate Trainee

Industry: Manufacturing

Salary: 15k-20k Stipend Allowance

Job Description

Are you interested in kick starting your career in Customer Service?Our client in Manufacturing are seeking to recruit suitably qualified individuals to enter into their Graduate Trainee Program.

Responsibilities:

Participate in the day to day touch-point for customers

Verse yourself in the services that our client offers in order to best meet customer needs

Engage with clients with a professionalism that reflects the company’s brand

Receives training in functions and operations of related departments to facilitate subsequent transferability between departments and to provide greater promotional opportunities.

Provide administrative support

Qualifications:

Bachelor in Sales and Marketing/Public Relations

The candidates will have graduated no more than one (1) year prior to the date of application;

Proven passion/ interest in Customer Service-related fields

Possession of excellent written & verbal communication skills.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Customer Service Graduate Trainee) to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke before Monday 5th October 2020.