Job Vacancy: Customer Service Associates

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Service

Key Responsibilities

  • Screening and moderating user submitted content, answering support requests, and performing support functions.
  • Moderating and screening written user content on Profiles
  • Moderating and screening user submitted photos
  • Answering Online Help Requests
  • Answering Incoming Telephone calls and support requests
  • Processing Testimonials (depending on language)
  • Various support tasks assigned
  • Maintaining high level professionalism with clients

Key Skills and Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in a business-related field with a 2nd class honors upper
  • K.C.S.E Minimum of a B-
  • Must be Internet and Computer literate.
  • Knowledge of foreign languages will be an added advantage.
  • Must be willing to work on a shift basis.
  • Good communication skills both written and verbal
  • Ability to respond promptly to customer inquiries
  • A passion for Customer Service with outstanding problem-solving skills, documentation skills, quality focus, as well as information analysis skills.
  • Outstanding work ethics (reliable, motivated, professional and ability to work under minimum supervision)
  • Ability to handle and resolve customer complaints promptly
  • Ability to work with multiple tabs and multiple browsers efficiently in a web browser-based support system (speed and accuracy are important)

Ladies are highly encouraged to apply.

To apply, send your CV only to applications@flexi-personnel.com before 30th October 2020.

Clearly indicate the exact position (Customer Service Associate) applied for and your minimum salary expectation on the subject line.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply