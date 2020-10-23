Job Vacancy: Customer Service Associates
Location: Nairobi
Industry: Service
Key Responsibilities
- Screening and moderating user submitted content, answering support requests, and performing support functions.
- Moderating and screening written user content on Profiles
- Moderating and screening user submitted photos
- Answering Online Help Requests
- Answering Incoming Telephone calls and support requests
- Processing Testimonials (depending on language)
- Various support tasks assigned
- Maintaining high level professionalism with clients
Key Skills and Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in a business-related field with a 2nd class honors upper
- K.C.S.E Minimum of a B-
- Must be Internet and Computer literate.
- Knowledge of foreign languages will be an added advantage.
- Must be willing to work on a shift basis.
- Good communication skills both written and verbal
- Ability to respond promptly to customer inquiries
- A passion for Customer Service with outstanding problem-solving skills, documentation skills, quality focus, as well as information analysis skills.
- Outstanding work ethics (reliable, motivated, professional and ability to work under minimum supervision)
- Ability to handle and resolve customer complaints promptly
- Ability to work with multiple tabs and multiple browsers efficiently in a web browser-based support system (speed and accuracy are important)
Ladies are highly encouraged to apply.
To apply, send your CV only to applications@flexi-personnel.com before 30th October 2020.
Clearly indicate the exact position (Customer Service Associate) applied for and your minimum salary expectation on the subject line.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.