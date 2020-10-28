Position: Customer Service Agent

Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Reporting to the Head of Customer Service

Job description

the CS agent will be part of Lipa Later Customer Service Team and will be responsible for all interactions with our customers. He/she is to ensure all of the questions, requests, and issues of the customers are answered and solved in a professional way with customer centricity as our main driving force.

Responsibilities

Attending to customers issues through inbound calls, social media platforms emails, and chats.

Customer management

Customer retention strategy implementation.

Provide product and service information to customers.

Product pitches and education on our products to customers.

Resolution and escalation of customer’s issues.

Contract preparation

Partner engagement

Upsell & Cross sale products and services.

Customer fulfillment and satisfaction

Assistance in customer experience initiatives

Keep records of customer interactions, process customer accounts, and file documents

Follow communication procedures, guidelines, and policies

Qualifications

Undergraduate degree in communications, marketing, advertising, public relations, media studies, business and/or related fields.

More than 4 years’ customer support experience or experience as a client service agent

Track record of over-achieving quota

Strong phone contact handling skills and active listening

Familiarity with CRM systems and practices

Customer orientation and ability to adapt/respond to different types of characters

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Exceptional fluency (speaking, reading, writing, understanding) of Kinyarwanda & French required.

Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively.

How to apply

If interested, kindly send your CV to careers@lipalater.comwith the subject line “Customer Service Agent – Nairobi”.