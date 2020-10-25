Position: Customer Care Officer, (Temp)

Code: HRA/AA/01/2020- 2 Post

Reporting to: Principal Accountant Officer

Responsibilities

Attending promptly to all incoming calls and notify the relevant officers on the same;

Attending to incoming and outgoing mails and recording them chronologically;

Attending promptly to all clients and stakeholders coming to the offices and ensure that they are treated in a welcoming and friendly manner;

General office management including filing both soft and hard copy documents;

Assisting in preparation of exhibitions and other related marketing events;

Provide service information to clients and stakeholders;

Resolve service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem, expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution;

Ensuring that all displays at the customer care area are in good

Qualifications

Have a Bachelor’s degree in either Business Administration, Public Relations ,Sales and Marketing or equivalent and one (1) year work experience;

OR

Diploma in either Business Administration, Public Relationship, Sales and Marketing or equivalent and two (2) years’ work experience;

Be proficient in computer applications skills;

How to apply

Interested persons MUST fill the job application form click here to download and In addition, please attach copies of professional/academic certificates, testimonials, copy of National Identity Card or passport and ,a dully filled employment form, application letter clearly stating the position being applied for and addressed to:

Chief Executive Officer

Kenya Film Commission

Jumia Place II, 2nd Floor, Lenana Road

P.O. Box 76417- 00508

NAIROBI.

To reach us by Friday, 6th November, 2020 at 5.00 p.m

Applicants are required to send only the soft copy of their application to temprecruit2020@filmingkenya.com

Please note: