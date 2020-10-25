Position: Customer Care Officer, (Temp)
Code: HRA/AA/01/2020- 2 Post
Reporting to: Principal Accountant Officer
Responsibilities
- Attending promptly to all incoming calls and notify the relevant officers on the same;
- Attending to incoming and outgoing mails and recording them chronologically;
- Attending promptly to all clients and stakeholders coming to the offices and ensure that they are treated in a welcoming and friendly manner;
- General office management including filing both soft and hard copy documents;
- Assisting in preparation of exhibitions and other related marketing events;
- Provide service information to clients and stakeholders;
- Resolve service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem, expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution;
- Ensuring that all displays at the customer care area are in good
Qualifications
- Have a Bachelor’s degree in either Business Administration, Public Relations ,Sales and Marketing or equivalent and one (1) year work experience;
OR
- Diploma in either Business Administration, Public Relationship, Sales and Marketing or equivalent and two (2) years’ work experience;
- Be proficient in computer applications skills;
How to apply
Interested persons MUST fill the job application form click here to download and In addition, please attach copies of professional/academic certificates, testimonials, copy of National Identity Card or passport and ,a dully filled employment form, application letter clearly stating the position being applied for and addressed to:
Chief Executive Officer
Kenya Film Commission
Jumia Place II, 2nd Floor, Lenana Road
P.O. Box 76417- 00508
NAIROBI.
To reach us by Friday, 6th November, 2020 at 5.00 p.m
Applicants are required to send only the soft copy of their application to temprecruit2020@filmingkenya.com
Please note:
- KFC is an equal opportunity employer
- Persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply
- Persons from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted