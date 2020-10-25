Position: Customer Care Officer, (Temp)

Code: HRA/AA/01/2020- 2 Post

Reporting to: Principal Accountant Officer 

Responsibilities

  • Attending promptly to all incoming calls and notify the relevant officers on the same;
  • Attending to incoming and outgoing mails and recording them chronologically;
  • Attending promptly to all clients and stakeholders coming to the offices and ensure that they are treated in a welcoming and friendly manner;
  • General office management including filing both soft and hard copy documents;
  • Assisting in preparation of exhibitions and other related marketing events;
  • Provide service information to clients and stakeholders;
  • Resolve service problems by clarifying the customer’s complaint; determining the cause of the problem; selecting and explaining the best solution to solve the problem, expediting correction or adjustment; following up to ensure resolution;
  • Ensuring that all displays at the customer care area are in good

Qualifications

  • Have a Bachelor’s degree in either Business Administration, Public Relations ,Sales and Marketing or equivalent and one (1) year work experience;

OR

  • Diploma in either Business Administration, Public Relationship, Sales and Marketing or equivalent and two (2) years’ work experience;
  • Be proficient in computer applications skills;

How to apply

Interested persons MUST fill the job application form click here to download and In addition, please attach copies of professional/academic certificates, testimonials, copy of National Identity Card or passport and ,a dully filled employment form, application letter clearly stating the position being applied for and addressed to:       

Chief Executive Officer

Kenya Film Commission

Jumia Place II, 2nd Floor, Lenana Road

P.O. Box 76417- 00508

NAIROBI.

To reach us by Friday, 6th November, 2020 at 5.00 p.m

Applicants are required to send only the soft copy of their application to temprecruit2020@filmingkenya.com  

Please note:

  1. KFC is an equal opportunity employer
  2. Persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply
  3. Persons from marginalized areas are encouraged to apply
  4. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply