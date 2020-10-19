Monday, October 19, 2020 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has dismissed claims by DP Ruto’s allies that there were plans in place to block the DP from attending the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Gusii Stadium on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Ruto’s foot soldiers led by Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, and Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, alleged of a plan to humiliate the second in command and his troops by stopping them from attending the event.

But speaking on Monday, Matiang’i said no politician will be denied access to the event that will be presided by the Head of State.

However, the no-nonsense CS added that police will be on standby to deal with anyone who would bring violence or chaos.

“It is a great honour to the people of Kisii County that the celebrations can be held here. Let everyone accord the day the respect it deserves. Nobody will be allowed to cause chaos.” Matiang’i said.

