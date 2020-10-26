Monday, October 26, 2020 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Prof. George Magoha, has postponed the planned reopening of schools until further notice due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

Speaking in Dagoretti yesterday, Magoha warned school heads not to reopen schools until President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government makes a final decision.

The CS disclosed that the Government had shelved plans to re-admit the students until further notice.

“Those classes that were not opened before, should remain closed until the Government advises otherwise.”

“I hope that the government has made itself very clear on this one.”

“If you do not abide, there shall be consequences,” stated Magoha.

The CS warned players in the educational sector, including both private and public schools, that there would be consequences for those who go against the Government’s directive on the reopening of schools.

Magoha’s directive affirms similar directives issued by the Kenya Association of International Schools (KAIS) which had already postponed mass reopening for their students.

The initial plan for the ministry was to have Grade Four, Standard Eight and Form Four students resume school ahead of all the other classes, but it seems the pilot phase has not presented desirable results.

