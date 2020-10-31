Saturday, October 31, 2020 – Students may be going back to school sooner than expected following the cries of parents.

Speaking from Kereri Girls in Kisii, Education CS George Magoha acknowledged the agony of parents and other stakeholders who have called on his Ministry to allow all students to resume school.

He noted that the mass reopening of schools was being considered through wide consultations and that a decision would be communicated soon.

“There is a lot of pressure from the public that we should open our schools but we are still consulting on the issue and the big question, nobody has answers to, because it’s like Covid-19 is here to stay,” Magoha stated.

At the same time, Magoha warned that Kenyans had put their guard down in terms of following Covid-19 safety guidelines that would help in combating the spread of the disease.

“It looks like Covid-19 is here to stay and our culture is the greatest enemy because even if you go round the markets, people are not wearing masks.”

“If you look around yourselves (referring to journalists), there is no social distancing,” Magoha stated.

Magoha further reiterated that students in class 8, form 4 and grade 4 would continue with their studies, despite the spike in numbers witnessed in the past weeks.

“The second peak seems to be higher than the first one but even if there is a third wave, we won’t keep our children at home because life must continue but as that life continues, I want to challenge Kenyans to change their culture,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST