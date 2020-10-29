Thursday, October 29, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for a crisis meeting to discuss the rising number of Covid-19 cases and deaths.

According to communication received from State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, the scheduled Sixth Extraordinary Session of the National and County Governments Coordinating Summit will be held on Wednesday next week.

This comes even as Kenya has recorded its highest number of Covid-19 monthly fatalities in October 2020 at 223.

Over October, Kenya recorded 12,304 more Covid-19 cases.

As of October 27, the positivity rate stood at 20.5 percent, up from the 4.4 percent in September when President Kenyatta relaxed more Covid-19 countermeasures.

The November meeting will consider the evolution of the disease as well as the epidemiological models on how Covid-19 may spread within the country over November and December 2020.

The Session will also review the efficacy of the containment measures in place, as well as the impact of the easing of the restrictions that were in place.

President Kenyatta has called on all Kenyans to continue applying the simple yet highly effective individual and collective measures.

The rise in the daily number of cases has fueled speculations about a potential lockdown, with the country’s positivity rate being well above the recommended value of 10%.

There are also concerns over the reopening of learning institutions amid the rising cases.

