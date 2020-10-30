Friday, October 30, 2020 – Covid-19 has hit Friends School Kamusinga in Bungoma County after 11 students tested positive for the virus.

6 more cases were also recorded at Kimilili Boys High School, in the same county, bringing the total number of cases to 17 in both schools.

The students were put under isolation to curb the spread of the virus as health officials initiated contact tracing within the schools.

“Parents have been calling while others have been here to check on their children.”

“We are doing our best to ensure students don’t flout ministry of health directives on social distancing, sanitizing, wearing masks and washing hands regularly,” a teacher at the school stated while speaking with a local daily.

The teacher added that the school may be closed for two weeks to allow the health officials to fumigate the institution.

Webuye County Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Simon Kisaka concurred with the teacher and called for the immediate closure of the two schools.

This comes even as Education CS George Magoha stated that he won’t close schools despite the Covid-19 cases rising.

The Ministry is also working on recalling all other students to join Grade 4, Class 8 and Form 4 students in schools.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe gave the green light for mass reopening.

The Kenyan DAILY POST