Thursday, October 29, 2020 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has issued the last warning to school heads just two weeks since the phased reopening of schools began.

Speaking in Nyeri yesterday, the no-nonsense CS warned school heads never to admit any more students apart from the approved Grade Four, Class Eight, and Form Four students.

He noted that some private and international schools had permitted onsite learning for students outside the allowed classes, against the Government’s directives.

“The Government has not opened schools for other children whether in public, private, and international schools.”

“If anyone is bringing in more children than we had said in the beginning, we are going to react swiftly.”

“This is the last warning for whoever feels that he or she is bold enough to open schools without authority.”

“I want a full report on my desk, otherwise, the Government will react and we should not be blamed for what actions we take,” Magoha spoke.

The Ministry of Education has also maintained that learning for Grade Four, Class Eight, and Form Four students will continue despite an increase in Covid-19 cases.

