Wednesday, October 7, 2020 – A Nakuru court has today ordered the Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, to reinstate Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi’s security detail, by Wednesday evening.

The Government withdrew Sudi’s security after he was charged with hate speech and offensive conduct.

On Tuesday, Sudi, through his lawyer Kipkoech Ng’etich, filed an application in court requesting his security detail to be reinstated.

In the suit papers, the lawmaker claimed his life is in danger and said it is his constitutional right to have security detail since he is a Member of Parliament.

In his ruling on Wednesday, Nakuru Senior Magistrate, Isaac Orenge, urged Mutyambai to reinstate MP’s security entourage.

Sudi, who was arrested and charged with hate speech and incitement charges, was released on Sh500,000 cash bail, a bond of Sh1 million or surety of a similar amount.

He is also alleged to have abused President Uhuru Kenyatta and his mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

The Kenyan DAILY POST