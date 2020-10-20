Tuesday, October 20, 2020 – Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has called for the arrest of Deputy President William Ruto and his allies over ‘hustler narrative’

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Monday, Atwoli said what Kenyans want from leaders is to structure the economy, build the economy and not incitement through narratives that are aimed at creating divisions.

The veteran trade unionist alleged that the ‘hustler narrative’ is a preparation of war by the Tangatanga a group of legislators allied to the deputy president stating that “it is the highest time such leaders should be arrested and arraigned in court for such worst type of statements of incitement they are making against Kenyans.”

“What Kenyans want is to structure the economy, Build the economy, attract investments, spur economic growth, employ people, young men and women,” Atwoli said.

“The hustler narrative is the preparation of war. See what the MP for Emurua Dikirr Ng’eno is talking about. He is beating drums of war calling for a rebellion, inciting young men and I think it is the highest time people should be arrested and arraigned in court for such worst type of statements of incitement they are making against Kenyans,” Atwoli added.

He also said the wheelbarrows DP Ruto has been giving Kenyans are a pure political conmanship purporting that after the donations, the wheelbarrows, mikokoteni are collected at night and taken to other areas.

“People don’t want wheelbarrows. we are told in the evening the wheelbarrows, mikokoteni are collected. Those young men are given Sh2,000 each for Mkokoteni and wheelbarrow Sh3,000. They are then put in a canter then tomorrow sent elsewhere. This is political conmanship,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST