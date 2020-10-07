Job Title: Manufacturing Cost Accountant

Industry: Manufacturing

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 150k

Our client is a leading consumable manufacturing company in Kenya.

They seek to recruit a highly competent and performance driven cost accountant .

Key Responsibilities

Handling budget preparations to analyzing financial data.

Facilitate and complete monthly close procedures

Prepare monthly account reconciliations.

Prepare financial statements on a monthly basis and report on variances.

Supports budget and forecasting activities.

Collaborates with the other finance department staff to support overall department goals and objectives.

Maintains general ledger by transferring subsidiary accounts; preparing a trial balance; reconciling entries.

Summarizes financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss, and other statements.

Produces payroll by initiating computer processing; printing checks, verifying finished product. Completes external audit by analyzing and scheduling general ledger accounts; providing information for auditors.

Assist in documentation and monitoring of internal controls

Monitors and analyses department work to develop more efficient procedures and use of resources while maintaining a high level of accuracy.

Supervising accounting staff.

Qualifications and Skills Desired

A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting

MUST have Cost Accounting Experience.

Sage Evolution experience is a MUST

CPA K

MUST have previously held a supervisory role.

Experience in a manufacturing company is a MUST.

Must have knowledge of QuickBooks

Good computer skills

Good interpersonal skills, excellent communications and analytical skills

How to Apply

Kindly send your CV indicating current and expected salary to martin@jantakenya.com