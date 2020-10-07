Job Title: Manufacturing Cost Accountant
Industry: Manufacturing
Location: Nairobi
Salary: 150k
Our client is a leading consumable manufacturing company in Kenya.
They seek to recruit a highly competent and performance driven cost accountant .
Key Responsibilities
- Handling budget preparations to analyzing financial data.
- Facilitate and complete monthly close procedures
- Prepare monthly account reconciliations.
- Prepare financial statements on a monthly basis and report on variances.
- Supports budget and forecasting activities.
- Collaborates with the other finance department staff to support overall department goals and objectives.
- Maintains general ledger by transferring subsidiary accounts; preparing a trial balance; reconciling entries.
- Summarizes financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss, and other statements.
- Produces payroll by initiating computer processing; printing checks, verifying finished product. Completes external audit by analyzing and scheduling general ledger accounts; providing information for auditors.
- Assist in documentation and monitoring of internal controls
- Monitors and analyses department work to develop more efficient procedures and use of resources while maintaining a high level of accuracy.
- Supervising accounting staff.
Qualifications and Skills Desired
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting
- MUST have Cost Accounting Experience.
- Sage Evolution experience is a MUST
- CPA K
- MUST have previously held a supervisory role.
- Experience in a manufacturing company is a MUST.
- Must have knowledge of QuickBooks
- Good computer skills
- Good interpersonal skills, excellent communications and analytical skills
How to Apply
Kindly send your CV indicating current and expected salary to martin@jantakenya.com