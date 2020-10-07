Job Title: Manufacturing Cost Accountant

Industry: Manufacturing

Location: Nairobi

Salary: 150k

Our client is a leading consumable manufacturing company in Kenya.

They seek to recruit a highly competent and performance driven cost accountant .

Key Responsibilities

  • Handling budget preparations to analyzing financial data.
  • Facilitate and complete monthly close procedures
  • Prepare monthly account reconciliations.
  • Prepare financial statements on a monthly basis and report on variances.
  • Supports budget and forecasting activities.
  • Collaborates with the other finance department staff to support overall department goals and objectives.
  • Maintains general ledger by transferring subsidiary accounts; preparing a trial balance; reconciling entries.
  • Summarizes financial status by collecting information; preparing balance sheet, profit and loss, and other statements.
  • Produces payroll by initiating computer processing; printing checks, verifying finished product. Completes external audit by analyzing and scheduling general ledger accounts; providing information for auditors.
  • Assist in documentation and monitoring of internal controls
  • Monitors and analyses department work to develop more efficient procedures and use of resources while maintaining a high level of accuracy.
  • Assist in documentation and monitoring of internal controls
  • Supervising accounting staff.

Qualifications and Skills Desired

  • A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting
  • MUST have Cost Accounting Experience.
  • Sage Evolution experience is a MUST
  • CPA K
  • MUST have previously held a supervisory role.
  • Experience in a manufacturing company is a MUST.
  • Must have knowledge of QuickBooks
  • Good computer skills
  • Good interpersonal skills, excellent communications and analytical skills

How to Apply

Kindly send your CV indicating current and expected salary to martin@jantakenya.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply