Friday, 02 October 2020-Controversial Ugandan singer, Winnie Nwagi, almost brought Instagram to a standstill after she shared photos that left little or nothing to the imagination.

The well-endowed singer, who is on vacation, rocked a tiny swim-suit and paraded her booty that appears to have ‘pot-holes’.

Instead of fans appreciating her curvy body, they started roasting her ‘pot-holed booty’, prompting her to deactivate comments.

Check out the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST