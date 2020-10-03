Saturday, 03 October 2020– Controversial businessman, Paul Kobia, has been posting videos on his Facebook page urging President Uhuru Kenyatta to re-open the economy amid the outbreak of coronavirus.

Kobia has been alleging that coronavirus is a hoax and even shared a video partying in Istanbul, Turkey, last week.

In the video he shared a few days before he tested positive for the deadly virus, Kobia said:

“I am in Istanbul and it’s night time.

“Here in Turkey, there is no lockdown. You can see people operating 24 hours. They are only wearing masks”.

Adding: “This is a club and you can see how packed it is.

“Why doesn’t President Uhuru Kenyatta want to open up the country?

“We are being locked in our houses as early as 9 pm like chicken.”

However, on Friday, Kobia revealed that he has tested positive for the virus.

He urged Kenyans to wear masks, keep social distance, and adhere to the Ministry of Health’s guidelines.

The flamboyant businessman revealed that he has been quarantined in Dubai for 14 days.

“I have been quarantined for 14 days in Dubai city. Coronavirus is real. Please wear your face mask and observe social distancing all the time,” Kobia said on a Facebook post.

