WHO WE ARE

Moko Home + Living is a manufacturer and retailer of home furniture products. We pride ourselves on our creativity, passion, and innovation. Our customers dream of a welcoming place to sleep, relax, and host their guests, but they tell us this isn’t easy – they either have to break the bank or settle for low-quality furniture. Join us in building the products, the brand, and the operations, to put high-quality, affordable living within everyone’s reach. Since our founding, we have reached over 100,000 Kenyan homes with our products, attracted global investment, and grown from a start-up to mid-sized company with 250+ employees.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

We’re looking to add an analytical Inventory Clerk to our Operations Team, who will maintain accurate inventory records and monitor inventory movements. You will be the point of contact for all our inbound receipts and oversee assigned key warehouses. Finally, with strong analytical and problem-solving skills, you will reconcile discrepancies in inventories and notify the management of any irregularities.

THE ROLE IN BRIEF

Inventory Management

Track and ensure all stocks and raw materials are accounted for using periodic stock counts

Act as the point of contact for all inbound receipts. This includes local and international receipt of raw materials, returns from trade and failed deliveries

Maintain an up to date stock movement register detailing sales and customer returns to ensure stock data integrity

Control movement of stock items (Stock Keeping Units) by limiting movement in and out of key warehouses and ensuring where possible, they are always under lock and key

Maintain an up to date raw materials tracker that clearly details all issues for production purposes

Documentation & Administration

Ensure all stock keeping units are clearly sorted, labelled and stacked to prevent mix-ups and interchange during loading and offloading

Ensure the cleanliness and tidiness of assigned warehouses in conjunction with operations supervisors

Report any unsafe conditions or hazards within the particular area of operation

CAREER GROWTH + COMPENSATION

Moko invests in building the capacity and skills within our team. Your manager will invest significant time in your career development. We provide constant, actionable feedback delivered through mentorship from the management team. Because of our rapid growth, we constantly have new roles opening up and opportunities in many functions. This results in fast career growth for those who are ready to take up the challenge.

ARE YOU OUR DREAM CANDIDATE?

You have experience in inventory management/ storekeeping

You have good clerical skills and proficiency in MS Office skills

You have the ability to institute stock controls as prescribed

You have the ability to reconcile stock counts to report data

You possess analytical and database management skills

You have the ability to analyze and solve problems

How To Apply