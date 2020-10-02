Title: Production Clerk

Job Location: Nyahururu

Job Description

Our client dealing with manufacturing of food products is looking to hire Production Clerk.

He or she will be collecting data at the production line, identifying wastage centers, reporting to managers, to preventing shortages, tracking production up to the warehouse and maintaining production plans. In addition, the position holder will be responsible for daily posting of production data in the ERP system

Responsibilities:

Calculates factors, such as types and quantities of items produced, materials used, and amount of scrap, frequency of defects, and worker and department production rate in tandem with the Production Utilization Report.

Keeping track of production inventory on a daily basis, ensuring availability of stocks for a weekly production schedule.

Writes production reports based on data compiled, tabulated, and computed, following prescribed formats.

Compiles and records production data for factory establishment to prepare records and reports on volume of production, consumption of raw materials and other aspects of production, performing any combination of following duties collecting individual-worker production OB, following prescribed recordkeeping procedures

May perform any combination of the following duties: compile and record production data from operators, OBs, machine screens (PLC) following prescribed recording procedures and using different Ms-Excel processing applications.

Additional tasks include: Production postings in the ERP system based on data compiled, tabulated and computed, following prescribed formats.

Custodian of files and documents used in the production department.

Any other duty that may be assigned from time to time by the management

Qualifications:

Certificate or Diploma in IT Mathematics C+, CPA section 1 or 2.

Previous experience in a similar position preferably in a manufacturing setup

Computer Packages

The position holder should have good analytical skill and numerical masterly

How to Apply

All applications should be done on or before close of business 10THOctober2020 by clicking here to apply

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted