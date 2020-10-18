CASB8(L),

Responsibilities

Assist in research involving search of new information/facts by consulting appropriate source like documents or persons

offering administrative services to the CASB

assists in drafting minutes and reports of the CASB

maintains records of minutes and other reports of the service board

assist in the preparation of notice of agenda and statements

Any other relevant duty that may be assigned by the board.

Qualifications

Bachelors Degree in Social Sciences or any other relevant field from a recognized university

a post graduate diploma in a professional course in social sciences will be an added advantage;

Proficiency in computer application skills

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should visit our website www.assembly.kericho.go.ke to get the job application requirements.

Applications should be done online through https://kericho.assembly.management/jobs/

The applications should be received on or before Friday 23rd October 2020 at 5.00p.m.