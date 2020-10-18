CASB8(L),
Responsibilities
- Assist in research involving search of new information/facts by consulting appropriate source like documents or persons
- offering administrative services to the CASB
- assists in drafting minutes and reports of the CASB
- maintains records of minutes and other reports of the service board
- assist in the preparation of notice of agenda and statements
- Any other relevant duty that may be assigned by the board.
Qualifications
- Bachelors Degree in Social Sciences or any other relevant field from a recognized university
- a post graduate diploma in a professional course in social sciences will be an added advantage;
- Proficiency in computer application skills
How To Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should visit our website www.assembly.kericho.go.ke to get the job application requirements.
Applications should be done online through https://kericho.assembly.management/jobs/
The applications should be received on or before Friday 23rd October 2020 at 5.00p.m.