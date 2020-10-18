CASB 3 (JGR)

Qualifications

Served i n a s i m i l a r o r i n a n e q u i v a l e n t p o s i t i o n for cumulative period of ten (10) years in the public service or private institution;

A Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

A Master’s degree in Social Sciences or equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

A Certificate in Strategic Leadership Development Programme lasting not less than six (6) weeks from a recognizedinstitution;

A certificate in Senior Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution;

Membership to a professional body;

Proficiency in computer application skills; and

Demonstrated integrity and professional competence as reflected in work performance and results.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should visit our website www.assembly.kericho.go.ke to get the job application requirements.

Applications should be done online through https://kericho.assembly.management/jobs/

The applications should be received on or before Friday 23rd October 2020 at 5.00p.m.