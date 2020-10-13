Tuesday, 13 October 2020 – Citizen TV host, Willis Raburu, is making boss moves as social media noisemakers continue condemning him for hosting a ratchet show on live TV.

Raburu is investing wisely instead of wasting his money like fellow TV celebrities, who live large without thinking about the future and later turn into paupers.

The energetic TV host took to social media and posted a video of a mansion that he is building on the outskirts of Nairobi.

The modern house is almost complete and soon, he will be saying good-bye to his landlord.

See photos and video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST