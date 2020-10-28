Wednesday, 28 October 2020 – The Internet has erupted after Citizen TV’s 10 over 10 host, Willis Raburu, exposed his well-endowed ‘cassava’.

Raburu posted a photo enjoying a vacation in Kisumu and announced he is releasing another song and Kenyans in their usual character started concentrating on other things.

The photo that Raburu posted turned to be a subject of discussion on various social platforms after ladies started thirsting over his strong ‘doshi’.

Ladies flooded social media with lustful comments and when one of his male fans told him to say something about his big ‘cassava’ that is being discussed online, he bragged that Kenyans have not seen anything yet.

“Haikuwa imesimama bro, ingesimama Kenya yote kungekosa stima” Raburu bragged.

Check out his response, LOL!!

The Kenyan DAILY POST