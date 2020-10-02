Friday, October 2, 2020 – Churchill Show comedian, Oliver Otieno alias YY, has revealed that he is still single.

In an interview on the Carolina Hot Edition YouTube channel, the funnyman revealed that he is a strong believer in sex after marriage but most women want to have sex before marriage.

“The reason am single is because most women want sex before marriage and me till marriage, so they can’t stay,” said YY.

In a past interview, YY disclosed that he vowed not to fall in love again after going through a dreadful heartbreak.

This is after a fan wanted to know one of the most memorable days in the comedian’s life so far.

“10th January 2018.”

“I opened my heart and fell in love again, even though I vowed to never fall in love after going through a major heartbreak.”

@Eddiebutita ndio nilikuwa nalala kwake juu home ilikuwa moto time ya kuvunjwa roho” he explained.

