Friday, October 30, 2020 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati has dismissed claims by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that a referendum will cost less than Sh 2 billion.

On Thursday, Raila Odinga, who is on an official visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo, issued a statement saying that the referendum cannot cost more than Sh2 billion.

The former Prime Minister added that elections have become one of the major avenues for ripping off the country through various schemes.

But in a quick rejoinder, Chebukati said Raila is suffering from a ‘disease of forgetting’ since the 2010 referendum which he oversaw, cost Kenyan taxpayers Sh 10 billion.

“At the time, the figures never attracted offensive statements from Raila. It is disingenuous for him to cast such aspersion without seeking clarifications from the commission”, Chebukati said.

The IEBC boss concluded by saying a referendum cannot cost Sh 2 billion as Raila is claiming and he will prepare a detailed budget once he receives a notification to conduct a referendum and such a budget will be presented to relevant institutions for scrutiny and approval.

