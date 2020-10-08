Thursday, 08 October 2020 – Pastor Kanyari’s ex-wife, Betty Bayo, has praised gospel singer, Size 8, for choosing to fight for her marriage through prayers and fasting instead of divorcing her cheating husband.

Size 8 revealed on her Instagram page that she is praying and fasting for 3 days to salvage her marriage.

The singer said that although she is hurt after learning that her husband is a womanizer, only prayers and fasting can give her peace of mind.

Size 8’s Instagram post concerning her troubled marriage has elicited a lot of reactions from Netizens.

Betty Bayo is among those who have commended Size 8 for the move.

The controversial Kikuyu gospel singer told Mrs. Muraya that cheating is a minor offense that is worth forgiving.

Betty Bayo further said that if she gets into marriage, she will fight tooth and nail to ensure that it works.

“Size 8 am soo proud of you ..fight for your marriage cheating is a minor offence.. if I ever get in a marriage worth fighting for I will… On my knees I will fight for it… I’ll proof to all of you marriage works… And for those telling me to go back to my past.. don’t you think I know the way .. What about if we both agree to disagree…#hinjio ni maku #amsingleonfacebookonly,’’ said Betty Bayo.

