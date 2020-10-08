Thursday, October 8, 2020 – Police officers have engaged Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters in running battles in a bid to disperse them at Kebirigo High School in Nyamira County, with reports indicating that the DP is set to cancel the event.

Ruto was set to meet boda boda riders in the area a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government introduced stringent measures for politicians holding rallies.

Police officers literally chased Ruto’s supporters out of the venue as they removed tents and disarranged seats. They, later on, teargased the rowdy youth.

“Tutoke pole pole sisi wote. Tutoke nje. (Let us calmly move out of the venue)” a police officer who took over the public address system could be heard saying.

Earlier reports had alleged that police officers had not been sent to the venue.

The meeting came at a time when President Uhuru Kenyatta is set to meet Gusii leaders at State House Nairobi to discuss preparations for Mashujaa Day slated for Tuesday, October 20, in Kisii.

Some leaders, however, have reportedly been locked out of the meeting due to their dalliance with Ruto.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is also expected to travel to Kisii County tomorrow to attend the burial of the father of former KTN News investigative reporter Dennis Onsarigo.

