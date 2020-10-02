Friday, October 2, 2020 – Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama’s rally briefly turned chaotic after three protesters were given a dog’s beating in Tala, Machakos County yesterday.

The rally was also attended by former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale.

According to Muthama, the three protesters attempted to disrupt the gathering but were descended upon by his followers.

“It was a rally at my home town and three goons tried to disrupt the meeting.”

“However, my followers acted and chased them from the meeting.”

“Unfortunately, the matter got out of hand and a few followers roughed them up for rudely interrupting a peaceful meeting,” stated Muthama.

It is reported that Muthama and Khalwale were heckled by residents for trying to sell the ‘hustler’ narrative to Tala residents.

Muthama, however, allayed the rumours claiming that they were not chased away from the town, terming the reports as rumours.

Reports also indicate that the duo was inspecting a church in Tala, where Deputy President William Ruto is expected to visit.

