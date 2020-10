Sunday, 18 October 2020 – A video of Kenyans rushing to an accident scene to loot instead of helping those involved in the accident has emerged.

The unfortunate incidence happened at the Limuru-Mai Mahiu junction after a truck that was carrying goods overturned.

In the video, local residents, both women and men, are seen almost causing a stampede while looting different goods from the truck that had overturned.



