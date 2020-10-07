Wednesday, October 7, 2020 – A prominent Catholic Church Bishop has warned Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga team against propagating the ‘hustler’ versus ‘dynasty’ narrative, that has dominated headlines in the last few weeks.

Speaking on Tuesday, Eldoret Catholic Diocese Bishop Dominic Kimengich said the two slogans will likely cause friction between Kenya’s elite and the poor, thereby leading to violence ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Kimengich urged Ruto and other leaders across the country to stop inflammatory remarks which might act as a recipe for chaos.

“This is a very worrying trend and if it continues like this, it will plunge our country into violence as witnessed before. As Kenyans, we can have our political differences but this should not lead us to the kind of conflicts and divisions that we are witnessing now,” Kimengich said.

“We are at a very critical stage in our country and we need peace. Let democracy prevail and if for instance you do like the DP (Ruto) just let him sell his ideas peacefully without interference.

“I am putting goons on notice here who think they can stop other people’s rallies that we will deal with them,” Kimengich added.

The DP, who has been crisscrossing the country championing his ‘hustler’ narrative said it was time to have a new conversation in Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST