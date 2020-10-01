Position: Cashier

Location: Nairobi

Responsibilities

Maintain the Cashiering of the Restaurant

Produce the guests bills for payment, through cash, Mpesa, credit card

Calculate total payments received during a time period and reconcile this with total sales.

After each shift balance and record all sales/billing in relation to all payment types

How to apply

Include your passport photo in your application, indicating the position on your subject head.

KINDLY SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATIONS TO mialleseventytwo@gmail.com