Cashier Vacancy! Minimart (Nairobi)

Ital GLOBAL – We are a comprehensive Human Capital and Quality Management Consultancy firm dedicated to helping organizations just like yours with their HR and Quality Management requirements. We believe in creating productive and fruitful relationships with our clients by adding value to your business to ensure that you get the very best return on your Human Capital spend. Our Human Capital solutions, advice and guidance are uniquely designed and shaped around your exact requirements and objectives. They will fit with your culture and the business challenges that you currently face.

We are searching for a professional Cashier who is keen to details, responsible and efficient.

About the Client

A busy and growing mini market in a busy shopping Centre in Nairobi. The mini mart is run by a professional team that is customer centric and is looking forward to a smooth operation of the cashiering section, posting cash transactions and accurate reconciliation and reporting of transactions.

Qualifications

Diploma in Business Administration, Accounting or any other related fields.

Proficient in Microsoft Office.

1-2 years Retail Cashier work experience.

Attained a C or higher in your KCSE

Familiarity with electronic equipment, like cash register and POS

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Excellent time management and organization skills.

Enthusiasm and Reliability

Ability to work under pressure

Excellent Customer Service Skills

Responsibilities

Maintain the Cashiering unit of the Mini Mart.

Manage transactions with customers using cash registers and POS

Scan goods and ensure pricing is accurate

Calculate total payments received during a time period and reconcile this with total sales.

After each shift balance and record all sales/billing in relation to all payment types

Keeping Cash drawer always secure.

Issue receipts, refunds and change

Resolve customer complaints, guide them and provide relevant information

Report all voids, their reasons approved by supervisor on duty

Set up and organize cashier workstation appropriately.

Answer customers’ questions and provide information on procedures or policies.

Performs other related duties as assigned

How to Apply

Interested applicants should send their detailed CV and Cover Letter quoting the job title (CASHIER) as subject to reach us not later than 7th October 2020 to italglobaljobs@gmail.com OR careers@italgloballtd.com stating the current pay and expected salary. Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.