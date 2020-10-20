Position: Cashier

Location:  GMC Fun Place

Job Description

The Cashier shall be responsible for controlling flow of cash in the facility.

Responsibilities

  • Ensure all bills are handed in and settled by waitrons / customers.
  • Check bills to see if the correct amount has been displayed to be presented to customers
  • Inform customers about available modes of payments
  • Record totaled amounts, including expenses in facility’s database
  • Maintain record of monetary/payment activities
  • Ensure security and confidentiality of information
  • Ensure no cash is disbursed without authorization.
  • Submit all daily collection to the manager.
  • Conduct proper handover before leaving shift.
  • Count cash in the cash register at the end of each shift and ensure that it tallies
  • Calculate total payments received during a time period, and reconcile this with total sales
  • Communicate in a positive, professional style
  • Develop positive relationships with customers and co-workers
  • Promote continuous customer centric culture and values thus maintaining high standards of customer service.
  • Report any customer concerns to the management.
  • Maintain cleanliness and neatness at the workstation.
  • Take care of company equipment and tools
  • Performing any other duties as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

  • At least CPA II from a recognized institution
  • Proficiency in MS Office Suite and Accounting software
  • KCSE grade C (Plain) or its equivalent; and
  • Two (2) years of restaurant service experience in similar capacity
  • 2 years’ experience in cash management
  • Good book keeping skills.
  • Must be willing to work on shifts, weekends and holidays
  • Good organizational skills
  • Excellent communication skills
  • High level of honesty and integrity
  • Certificate of good conduct

How to apply

Applicants who meet the above are required to send applications to gmcrecruitment2018@gmail.com  with “CASHIER” being the subject of the email with detailed CV names & addresses of three referees.

Deadline for applications-14/11/2020

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Note that GMC-Fun Place does not charge any fees.

