Position: Cashier

Location: GMC Fun Place

Job Description

The Cashier shall be responsible for controlling flow of cash in the facility.

Responsibilities

Ensure all bills are handed in and settled by waitrons / customers.

Check bills to see if the correct amount has been displayed to be presented to customers

Inform customers about available modes of payments

Record totaled amounts, including expenses in facility’s database

Maintain record of monetary/payment activities

Ensure security and confidentiality of information

Ensure no cash is disbursed without authorization.

Submit all daily collection to the manager.

Conduct proper handover before leaving shift.

Count cash in the cash register at the end of each shift and ensure that it tallies

Calculate total payments received during a time period, and reconcile this with total sales

Communicate in a positive, professional style

Develop positive relationships with customers and co-workers

Promote continuous customer centric culture and values thus maintaining high standards of customer service.

Report any customer concerns to the management.

Maintain cleanliness and neatness at the workstation.

Take care of company equipment and tools

Performing any other duties as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications

At least CPA II from a recognized institution

Proficiency in MS Office Suite and Accounting software

KCSE grade C (Plain) or its equivalent; and

Two (2) years of restaurant service experience in similar capacity

2 years’ experience in cash management

Good book keeping skills.

Must be willing to work on shifts, weekends and holidays

Good organizational skills

Excellent communication skills

High level of honesty and integrity

Certificate of good conduct

How to apply

Applicants who meet the above are required to send applications to gmcrecruitment2018@gmail.com with “CASHIER” being the subject of the email with detailed CV names & addresses of three referees.

Deadline for applications-14/11/2020

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Note that GMC-Fun Place does not charge any fees.