Position: Cashier
Location: GMC Fun Place
Job Description
The Cashier shall be responsible for controlling flow of cash in the facility.
Responsibilities
- Ensure all bills are handed in and settled by waitrons / customers.
- Check bills to see if the correct amount has been displayed to be presented to customers
- Inform customers about available modes of payments
- Record totaled amounts, including expenses in facility’s database
- Maintain record of monetary/payment activities
- Ensure security and confidentiality of information
- Ensure no cash is disbursed without authorization.
- Submit all daily collection to the manager.
- Conduct proper handover before leaving shift.
- Count cash in the cash register at the end of each shift and ensure that it tallies
- Calculate total payments received during a time period, and reconcile this with total sales
- Communicate in a positive, professional style
- Develop positive relationships with customers and co-workers
- Promote continuous customer centric culture and values thus maintaining high standards of customer service.
- Report any customer concerns to the management.
- Maintain cleanliness and neatness at the workstation.
- Take care of company equipment and tools
- Performing any other duties as assigned from time to time.
Qualifications
- At least CPA II from a recognized institution
- Proficiency in MS Office Suite and Accounting software
- KCSE grade C (Plain) or its equivalent; and
- Two (2) years of restaurant service experience in similar capacity
- 2 years’ experience in cash management
- Good book keeping skills.
- Must be willing to work on shifts, weekends and holidays
- Good organizational skills
- Excellent communication skills
- High level of honesty and integrity
- Certificate of good conduct
How to apply
Applicants who meet the above are required to send applications to gmcrecruitment2018@gmail.com with “CASHIER” being the subject of the email with detailed CV names & addresses of three referees.
Deadline for applications-14/11/2020
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Note that GMC-Fun Place does not charge any fees.