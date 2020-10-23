Friday October 23, 2020 – Cartels residing inside the Government will have a rough time if the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report is adopted.

According to the BBI, cartels will be crushed under radical proposals by in the BBI to empower the national spy agency.

The BBI team has recommended that the National Intelligence Service establishes a dedicated team of officers to profile and track the cartels.

If the proposals are adopted, the NIS director-general would be compelled to deploy service officers to undertake a rigorous intelligence-led review of the hold of cartels in public service.

The BBI report recommends that the NIS operations would then be linked to the investigative agencies for evidence to be developed to enable prosecutions.

“NIS will undertake a rigorous intelligence-led review of the hold of cartels in public service,” the report recommends.

The new strategy would mean tough times for cartels running the show in lucrative Government departments plagued by massive corruption scandals.

Recently, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Asset Recovery agency have busted civil servants who have become overnight millionaires while earning just average income.

Many of these Government employees have had their assets frozen in court and some forced to forfeit the fortunes to the Government.

