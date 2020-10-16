Job Vacancies: Medical Students Call Center Agents – Interns
Location: Nairobi
Our client, an international organization who is a leading provider of language interpretation services is seeking to recruit Medical Student Interns who are familiar with Arabic, Somali and Swahili languages for language interpretation services.
Primary Objective: Video Medical Interpreter assures smooth communication between Health Care Provider(s) and LEP Patient by providing accurate, culturally sensitive interpretation of all information.
Essential Functions:
- Interpret between source and target language for hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities nationwide.
- Maintain national certification or equivalent.
- Maintain professionalism through appearance, attitude, and posture.
- Ability to work effectively in a team environment.
- Good customer service and problem-solving abilities.
- Ability to adjust to changing technologies and policies.
- Work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
- Other duties as assigned.
Education and Qualifications:
- University student or graduate
- 40 hours of training specific to Medical Interpretation (Bridging the Gap or equivalent program).
- The ideal candidate will have 6 months or more of Interpreting experience in a medical/clinical setting.
- Experience delivering excellent Customer Service to recipients of all cultural and socio-economic backgrounds.
- Experience learning proprietary and commonly used software.
- Proven understanding of the NCIHC Interpreter Code of Ethics and NCIHC Standards of Practice, acceptance of responsibility for creating a positive, inclusive work environment.
- Documented fluency in English and target language(s).
- Excellent command of Medical Terminology in English and target language(s).
- Advanced – Superior communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to perceive the need to “adjust register” of interpretation to ensure LEP Patient comprehension.
- Camera awareness, to include appropriate voice projection.
- A demonstrated critical thinking skill and a “teamwork mind-set”.
To apply send your CV to: wambua@flexi-personnel.com latest by 30th October 2020.
Indicate the Role and the Language you are familiar with on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement