Thursday, October 8, 2020 – Former State House blogger, Dennis Itumbi, has accused the Government of using force to stop Deputy President William Ruto from reaching his supporters.

Ruto, who is second in command, was on Thursday scheduled to attend a Boda Boda fundraiser in Kebirigo, Nyamira County, but police banned the rally and stopped “hustlers” from attending the function at Kebirigo High School.

The venue had been set up and the riders who had converged for a fundraiser function were ordered by police to vacate the premises.

Nyamira County Commissioner Amos Mariba said the meeting was illegal.

Reacting to the incident, Itumbi, who is now a social media campaigner of Ruto, said Daniel in the Bible refused to bow to sculptures erected by the King and even ‘hustlers’ will not bow to men in guns, who are intimidating them

“The #HustlerNation too will NOT bow to Modern day Sculptures, just because they hold guns. We are on! They just stopped a CHURCH FUNDRAISING,” Itumbi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST