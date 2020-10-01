Thursday October 1, 2020 – Homa Bay is now ready for Deputy President William Ruto as residents beg the DP to visit the County and distribute equipment to the hustlers as well.

According to them, many youths are ready to undertake various business activities with the equipment Ruto has been distributing to hustlers across the country.

The agitated residents stated that they are tired with Raila Odinga’s vitendawili, and that they are ready to support Ruto because he is a practical guy.

The DP’s supporters in Homa Bay asked him to visit and talk to them.

Led by County Coordinator Everest Okambo and his Rangwe counterpart, Vincent Ondeyo, the supporters said they are ready to welcome Ruto.

“We appeal to our Deputy President to come and meet his hustlers’ colleagues in Homa Bay.”

“We have many hustlers who will want their challenges addressed,” Okambo said.

“There are development projects which we will want the DP to complete once he ascends to power in 2022,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST