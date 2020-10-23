Friday, October 23, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto’s plans to use Boda Boda riders to propel his ‘hustler narrative’, that will thrust him to the presidency come 2022 has backfired badly.

This is after Boda Boda operators dumped him at the last minute and vowed to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Speaking at Pumwani Social Hall during a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Boda Boda Association of Kenya Chairperson Kelvin Mubadi backed the newly released BBI report, saying it means well for the Kenyan youth.

During the Pumwani Social Hall meeting, a major partnership between Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya (BAK), Capital Markets Authority, Rubis Energy and NABO Capital was inked.

President Uhuru lauded the proposed formation of a trust fund which will ensure riders are safe and that the investment grows.

He noted that the Boda Boda sector has grown into a multibillion industry, saying the Bodaboda association has the potential to make more money than all the 47 counties receive from the National Government

While giving context, Uhuru noted that for instance, the 1.4 million riders collect an estimated Ksh.180million in a day, Ksh.6.8B in a week and Ksh.27B a month.

However, he said that despite the impressive revenue numbers, Boda Boda riders continue to suffer economic hardships as they are disjointed.

The President also thanked them for choosing to support BBI against the temptations by Ruto’s free gifts to reject it, saying BBI is the future of young people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST