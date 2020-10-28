Wednesday, October 28, 2020 – Boda Boda riders in Kitengela are yearning for each other’s head over the cash that was donated to them by Deputy President William Ruto earlier in the month.

Representatives of the Kitengela Boda Boda Association met the DP at his Karen residence where he gave them a Ksh750,000 donation to help them in their businesses.

But according to a section of the more than 7,512 registered Boda Boda operators, they were shortchanged by the leaders who represented them.

They claim that the money was shared out among a few riders although the money was to help them start an income-generating project.

“There was no meeting and consultation about sharing the money and only a committee comprising five members made a decision on behalf of us and divided the money among a few individuals,” a rider, Eric Onyango explained.

There has been a leadership wrangle between boda boda operators in Kitengela with two different groups claiming legitimacy.

A delegation of Kitengela Market traders and boba boda riders had been invited for a quorum at DP Ruto’s residence earlier in October.

DP Ruto maintained that the mindset of entrepreneurs would form the pillar for future generations.

Similar sentiments were echoed by President Uhuru Kenyatta during the signing of a major partnership between Boda Boda Safety Association of Kenya (BAK), Capital Markets Authority, an oil marketer and an investment firm at Majengo, Nairobi County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST