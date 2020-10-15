Thursday, October 15, 2020 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has today joined Deputy President William Ruto in Nyamira County for a fundraiser, to the utter surprise of many, especially those in the pro-handshake camp.

Sonko, on the invitation of West Mugirango MP Vincent Mogaka, North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko & Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack Mose, had confirmed that he would attend the fundraiser at Sironga Girls High School for boda boda operators in Nyamira and another for 10 SDA churches in Miriri District.

He thanked Police IG Hillary Mutyambai for the clearance to hold the events under the National Security Advisory Committee regulations.

“I invite you to join Deputy President William Ruto and other leaders for the said function and thereafter proceed to Miriri in Kitutu Masaba Constituency to fundraise for Seventh Day Adventist Church,” Sonko’s invite read.

He noted he will not use choppers to fly to the functions and neither would he use his official cars.

Though he cautioned that people should not politicise the empowerment of youth and women, many of his followers were questioning whether he was joining Ruto’s camp.

This comes even as Sonko’s relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta has been deteriorating since the deal to hand over key functions of Nairobi County Government to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

Ruto and Sonko have striking similarities and would complement each other if they decide to team up.

Before Ruto’s generosity spree, Sonko was known for his charity through the Sonko Rescue Team which would donate to vulnerable members of the society all over the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST