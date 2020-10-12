Monday, October 12, 2020 – Former Nairobi Governor, Evans Kidero, has suffered a huge blow in a bid to stop President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government from nosing into his immense wealth.

This is after the court declined to stop investigations into the source of his wealth.

The ruling comes barely a week after Kidero threatened to evict President Uhuru Kenyatta’s nephew and Personal Assistant (PA) Jomo Gecaga, from his premises for failing to pay him rent in time.

Kidero had filed an appeal in court barring the investigations into the source of his wife Susan Mboya’s property and accounts.

The Court of Appeal allowed The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to proceed with the probe.

In the case, the EACC claimed its investigations had revealed that Kidero had assets worth Ksh.9 Billion, which he denied claiming that he had only Ksh 645 million worth of property.

Investigations have also been launched into the ownership of 11 vehicles that include Range Rovers and Mercedes Benz although the value was yet to be established.

The investigation revealed that Kidero also has 50 rental units in Riara road, Nairobi worth an estimated at Ksh.1 Billion alongside Muthaiga Heights worth the same amount.

The former Nairobi Governor back in June claimed that the court ruling was biased against him, and presumed him guilty of criminal activities when no such determination has been made against him and moved to file an appeal.

However, the appeal was quashed by Justices Roslyn Nambuye, Daniel Musinga, and Gatembu Kairu who stated that the probe on assets recovery had not started.

The Kenyan DAILY POST