Saturday, October 31, 2020 – The controversial Building Bridges Initiative will pass whether Deputy President William Ruto likes it or not going by the happenings in Government.

This is after Interior CS Fred Matiang’i ordered top police officers, from County Commissioners to Police Commanders to ensure that the Building Bridges Initiative project passes and is fully implemented countrywide.

Speaking during a two-day regional and county commissioners’ forum on the implementation of Government projects on Friday, Matiang’i urged the police bosses not to bow to pressure, intimidation, or threats by anyone as they were obligated to securing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy.

The police bosses will aid in advising the public on the project and also mobilizing for its support.

This comes as plans are underway to present BBI bills to the Parliament for discussion and approval.

Other bills will be approved by the public through a referendum.

In August, the CS made several police transfers and also appointed a new Principal Administrative, Wilson Njenga, to act as the Secretary for Internal Security.

Nairobi Regional Police Commanders Wilson Njenga and his Western Region counterpart Anne Ngetich were transferred to the Office of the President Headquarters.

The President delegated development tasks to Matiang’i with Deputy President William Ruto’s allies alleging that he took over duties meant to be handled by the DP.

The CS, however, defended the President’s decision and added that he was learning more about administration and management under the guidance of the Head of State.

