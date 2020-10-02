Friday, October 2, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto staged what is likely to be construed as a bloodless coup yesterday, when stormed Jubilee headquarters and held a boardroom meeting without notice.

The meeting with more than 20 MPs and senators allied to his Tangatanga faction of the ruling party, caught officials by surprise — with some, including Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, opting to keep off their offices in Pangani, Nairobi.

The timing of Ruto’s Jubilee visit when his boss — President Uhuru Kenyatta — is out of the country, drew concerns from the president’s men, who accused him of attempting a ‘coup’ in the ruling party.

The Head of State is in France for a three-day State visit at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron.

“The deputy party leader has simply gone wild and does not understand his role.”

“As the Deputy President, he ought to assist the President when he is out of the country, but he is instead holding clandestine meetings at the party headquarters,” said Jubilee vice-chairman David Murathe.

He claimed that by choosing to “storm” the party offices when President Kenyatta is away in France, “the DP is showing the world that he is capable of overthrowing the government.”

However, Ruto downplayed the implications of his meetings at the party headquarters, saying it is not news.

“These are interesting times indeed! That working from Jubilee HQs where the duly elected Deputy Party leader am (sic) is considered news.”

“Our focus is on efforts that are complementary to achieving our shared aspirations while ensuring that no one is left behind for whatever reason,” he tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST