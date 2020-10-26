Monday, October 26, 2020 – Bishop David Oginde of Christ is the Answer Ministries (CITAM), stunned the crowd at Bomas of Kenya after prophesying that Deputy President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga, will be in the same camp in 2022.

Speaking during the launch of the BBI report at Bomas of Kenya, Oginde left the audience perturbed when he indicated the two political arch-rivalries would work together in 2022.

In his speech, the preacher warned Kenyans against trusting politicians noting most of them were unreliable and keep on changing tactics for their survival.

He noted so much had changed since 2017 that there was nothing that would stop further developments in the near future.

“I want to prophesy that William Ruto and Raila Odinga will be on the same side by 2022…Hustlers and reggae dancers should pose their dance for a moment and join the Jerusalem dance for the sake of the unity of this Nation,” he said amid cheers.

Ruto and Raila who were seated at the main dais of the event, separated by President Uhuru Kenyatta, shyly marveled at the preacher’s unexpected prediction.

The DP has announced his presidential bid in 2022 while the former premier has not publicly announced his bid.

