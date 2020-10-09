Friday, October 9, 2020 – Billionaire Andrew Ngirici has dared Interior CS Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, to arrest him over the violence that was witnessed in Murang’a.

This is after reports emerged that he funded the chaos after hiring buses that transported goons to cause the mayhem in Murang’a, last Sunday.

Speaking yesterday, the billionaire businessman, who is the husband to Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, distanced himself from the allegations that he hired the buses that transported goons to cause fracas at Kenol, prior to DP William Ruto’s visit.

“If those buses belong to me, then IG should arrest me and impound the buses.”

“I am not above the law,” he defended himself.

He lamented that the accusations had damaged his reputation, adding that he was ready to prove his innocence.

He challenged the IG to do an impartial audit on the Murang’a Kenol clashes and bring the culprits to book while condemning the incident which cost lives.

He also urged the political class to employ restraint and tolerance to divergent views in their political activities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST