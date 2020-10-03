Saturday, October 3, 2020 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has said his commission is ready to conduct a referendum.

Speaking on Friday, Chebukati, who had earlier said it was hard to conduct a referendum, said once the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report is out, his commission will start preparing a referendum which will roughly cost the taxpayer Sh 10 billion, according to election experts.

“We are ready for the referendum as long as all parties involved comply with the law,” Chebukati said.

BBI is a dear project to President Uhuru Kenyatta and the former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

It is a project that was born as a result of the handshake between the two leaders, after a much-contested election in 2017.

The initiative has aimed to make sure that the country has lasting peace and that Kenyans would not have to lose their lives due to an election.

Uhuru and Raila want to amend the Constitution and expand the Executive by estalishing positions of Prime Minister and two of his deputies.

