Saturday, October 24, 2020 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, has lambasted ODM leader Raila Odinga and other Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proponents for singling out the electoral body as part of the problem in every divisive election circle.

This is after the BBI report, which was handed over to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila, proposes radical changes to IEBC, among them a complete overhaul of the commission as a way of addressing polarized elections in Kenya.

In a statement yesterday, Chebukati accused BBI proponents of using the commission as a scapegoat, for justification of starting “a clean slate”, in addressing polarized high stake elections.

He termed the proposed changes as sustained attacks against the commission.

“IEBC notes that it has been singled out as the only Independent Commission and indeed entity whose establishment is sought to be removed by way of the proposed changes in the BBI report under Divisive Elections thematic area.”

“Additionally, the Report claws back on the gains made over the years on electoral management in Kenya.”

“This targeted onslaught against the Commission is not new as it has been occurring after every general election since 1992.”

“The sustained campaigns weaken and interfere with the independence of the Commission which is guaranteed under Article 88 as read together with Article 248 and 249 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010,” stated Chebukati.

ODM leader Raila Odinga has on several occasions called for a total overhaul of the IEBC to prevent rigging, insisting that rigging is one of the leading causes of post-election violence and heightened political tensions in every election circle.

