Monday, October 26, 2020 – Sandra Dacha, who is commonly known as Siprosa, is a talented Kenyan actress who shot to fame through the popular comedy-drama series known as Auntie Boss.

She plays the role of a house help in the comedy-drama series that is aired on NTV and she executes her role well.

Besides acting, the 30-year-old actress is known for being a plus-size ambassador.

She celebrates her big body on social media despite the stigma that is associated with ladies with big bodies.

Siprosa has stunned her fans after she took to social media and posted a juicy photo and video flaunting her sexy goodies.

She described herself as a big machine and turned around, displaying her thick curves to anyone interested to see.

See photo and video.

